Chile At Risk Of Potential Tsunami Waves After Earthquake Of 8.0 Magnitude Hits Drake Passage

The event comes just weeks after a powerful earthquake in Russia’s Far East triggered a tsunami that rippled across the Pacific and raised alerts from Japan to the US and Canada and New Zealand.

22 Aug 2025, 09:12 AM IST i
Apowerful 8.0-magnitude struck the Drake Passage with a depth of 10 kilometers.(Source: Freepik)
Coastal regions of Chile are at risk of tsunami waves after a large earthquake in the body of water that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. 

A category 8.0 quake struck the Drake Passage with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to an emailed statement from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii. That’s created the risk of hazardous tsunami waves within the next three hours along parts of the country, it added.

The center advised people in the areas at risk to stay alert for information from authorities.

The event comes just weeks after a powerful earthquake in Russia’s Far East triggered a tsunami that rippled across the Pacific and raised alerts from Japan to the US and Canada and New Zealand. While parts of Russia saw 4-meter waves, damage was relatively mild elsewhere.

