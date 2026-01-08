Chevron In Talks With US To Extend Venezuela Oil License

US government officials are in discussions with Chevron Corp. over potentially extending the crude producer’s special license to operate in Venezuela, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, as President Donald Trump seeks to enlist US companies in rebuilding the country’s decaying oil sector.

The talks come as Trump prepares to meet with oil executives on the prospect at the White House on Friday, just days after the US capture of indicted strongman Nicolas Maduro.

Chevron produces and exports Venezuelan oil under a special license exempting it from US sanctions. The company continues “to operate in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations,” it said in a statement.