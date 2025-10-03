Chevron El Segundo Refinery Fire — Blaze Contained, Cause Under Investigation

A fire broke out on Thursday at Chevron's El Segundo refinery, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office. A county official added that the flames had been confined to one area at the refinery, which is one of the largest on the U.S. West Coast.

The cause of the blaze was unclear, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officials in El Segundo, California, urged people to stay indoors.

In a statement issued about 30 minutes after the flames began, they said there was no immediate threat to public safety and no evacuations had been ordered.

There were no injuries at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery, and all personnel were accounted for, the company said in a statement on late Thursday, adding that a monitoring system indicated the fire did not move beyond the facility's fence line. The statement did not say what caused the fire.