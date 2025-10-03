Chevron El Segundo Refinery Fire — Blaze Contained, Cause Under Investigation

Business NewsWorldChevron El Segundo Refinery Fire — Blaze Contained, Cause Under Investigation
The refinery covers roughly 3.9 square kilometres and has more than 1,770 kilometres of pipelines.

03 Oct 2025, 02:41 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>University of California San Diego's Alert California cameras captured the initial explosion at the Chevron El Segundo Oil Refinery, just outside Los Angeles, on the evening of October 2, 2025. (Photo: The Informant/X)</p></div>
A fire broke out on Thursday at Chevron's El Segundo refinery, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office. A county official added that the flames had been confined to one area at the refinery, which is one of the largest on the U.S. West Coast.

The cause of the blaze was unclear, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officials in El Segundo, California, urged people to stay indoors.

In a statement issued about 30 minutes after the flames began, they said there was no immediate threat to public safety and no evacuations had been ordered.

There were no injuries at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery, and all personnel were accounted for, the company said in a statement on late Thursday, adding that a monitoring system indicated the fire did not move beyond the facility's fence line. The statement did not say what caused the fire.

The El Segundo police and fire departments did not immediately comment on the fire, which appeared to have erupted suddenly.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell told KCAL-TV that fire crews had contained the blaze to one section of the refinery.

California Gov Gavin Newsom's office said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with state and local authorities to protect the surrounding community. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Newsom said, "California Gov Gavin Newsom's office said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with state and local authorities to protect the surrounding community."

El Segundo is a beachside city located about 1.6 kilometres south of the Los Angeles International Airport. LA Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a post on X that there was no known impact on the airport. "LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request," she said.

The refinery covers roughly 3.9 square kilometres and has more than 1,770 kilometres of pipelines, according to the company's website. The refinery, which has been in operation since 1911, can refine up to 2,90,000 barrels of crude oil per day, including gasoline, jet, and diesel fuels, according to the company's website.

