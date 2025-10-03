Chevron El Segundo Refinery Fire — Blaze Contained, Cause Under Investigation
The refinery covers roughly 3.9 square kilometres and has more than 1,770 kilometres of pipelines.
A fire broke out on Thursday at Chevron's El Segundo refinery, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office. A county official added that the flames had been confined to one area at the refinery, which is one of the largest on the U.S. West Coast.
The cause of the blaze was unclear, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Officials in El Segundo, California, urged people to stay indoors.
In a statement issued about 30 minutes after the flames began, they said there was no immediate threat to public safety and no evacuations had been ordered.
There were no injuries at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery, and all personnel were accounted for, the company said in a statement on late Thursday, adding that a monitoring system indicated the fire did not move beyond the facility's fence line. The statement did not say what caused the fire.
Structure fire at the El Segundo refinery. Resources from across LA County responding. pic.twitter.com/qweExLHzHv— Los Angeles Alerts (@AlertLosAngeles) October 3, 2025
âï¸â ï¸ðºð² - Explosion at Chevron El Segundo Refinery— ð¥ðThe Informant (@theinformant_x) October 3, 2025
University of California San Diego's ALERTCalifornia cameras captured the initial explosion at the Chevron El Segundo Oil Refinery, just outside Los Angeles, on the evening of October 2, 2025.
The blast triggered a large fireâ¦ pic.twitter.com/VAYtCb9XiS
The El Segundo police and fire departments did not immediately comment on the fire, which appeared to have erupted suddenly.
LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell told KCAL-TV that fire crews had contained the blaze to one section of the refinery.
California Gov Gavin Newsom's office said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with state and local authorities to protect the surrounding community. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Newsom said, "California Gov Gavin Newsom's office said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with state and local authorities to protect the surrounding community."
The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevronâs El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County.— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 3, 2025
Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety.
El Segundo is a beachside city located about 1.6 kilometres south of the Los Angeles International Airport. LA Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a post on X that there was no known impact on the airport. "LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request," she said.
Iâve been briefed on the fire in El Segundo outside of our city limits and Iâve also spoken with Supervisor @HollyJMitchell.— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) October 3, 2025
LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request. There is no known impact to LAX at this time.
We will continue to monitor this situation. https://t.co/VdmtUYuFps
The refinery covers roughly 3.9 square kilometres and has more than 1,770 kilometres of pipelines, according to the company's website. The refinery, which has been in operation since 1911, can refine up to 2,90,000 barrels of crude oil per day, including gasoline, jet, and diesel fuels, according to the company's website.