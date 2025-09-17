Charlie Kirk’s YouTube Subscriber Base Surges By Millions After Assassination

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, his social media accounts have seen a substantial increase in followers and subscribers. This trend is most evident on YouTube, where subscriber numbers have risen sharply.

Based on data from analytics website Social Blade, Kirk’s YouTube channel’s follower count has surged by more than a million over the last week, Fox Business reported. As a result, his subscriber base has crossed five million, having previously stood at 3.8 million before his death. At the same time, his weekly video views on YouTube have also jumped by 94.1 million.

Turning Point USA’s YouTube channel has also experienced significant growth. It now has 3.93 million subscribers, compared to 3.3 million before his assassination. The estimated revenue from Kirk’s own YouTube account stands at $4,30,700.

On the other hand, Turning Point USA’s channel has generated $9,45,700. Additionally, “The Charlie Kirk Show” clips channel contributed $1,974. This brings the total estimated income close to $1.38 million, according to the Fox Business report.

The growth in Kirk’s social media reach extends to several platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X. His Instagram profile added 5.6 million followers following his demise. It pushed the overall count close to 12.5 million.