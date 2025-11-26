Charlie Kirk's Online Afterlife: 'Kirkification' Memes Take Over The Internet
According to KnowYourMeme, the first instance of 'kirkification' appeared on Sept. 23, when popular streamer and YouTuber iShowSpeed's face was replaced by Kirk's faciace.
Almost three months after Charlie Kirk was shot to death, the late American conservative political figure appears to have found himself on the annals of the internet, thanks to deepfakes and photoshops and a viral song that can be described as an 'AI slop' at best.
Indeed, photoshopped and deepfakes of Kirk's face is being slapped on to any random person, have flooded the internet. People have started calling it the 'Kirkification' of the internet.
According to KnowYourMeme, the first instance of 'kirkification' appeared on Sept. 23, when popular streamer and YouTuber iShowSpeed's face was replaced by Kirk's facial cutout.
Is this charlie kirk faceswapped onto speed sjejrydjwjejeskwkqk pic.twitter.com/L4RbTuc8t7— cinesthesia (@SugarlessGo0) October 13, 2025
The photo instantly went viral and has since served as the genesis of the 'kirkification' trend that has seen Kirk's face slapped on to some of the most recognisable images on the internet, including the cover of Grand Theft Auto 6 and the portrait of Jeffrey Epstein.
We are Charlie Kirk !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5O00BoulCe— SeÃ±or Mayor en Internet (@SenorMayorInt) November 20, 2025
The Kirkification trend picked up pace in October and November, with countless 'Kirkified' images popping up on social media and memepages.
It was only a matter of time before montages of Kirkified images started showing up as reels and TikToks.
WHY IS IT ALL KIRKIFICATION pic.twitter.com/XnQeWEgkqx— kovie âËâ¹â â¡ (@aipriverses) November 17, 2025
Futuros arqueÃ³logos o extraterrestres tratando de comprender lo que es el Kirkification pic.twitter.com/kkLiGjX683— Young Skywalker (@estigom) November 22, 2025
If this wasn't enough, a supposedly AI-generated song about Charlie Kirk known as 'We Are Charlie Kirk' has become viral as well.
The song, originally meant to glorify Charlie Kirk, has become an ironic background music to most of these Kirkified reels and montages available on social media sites.
VIVO Tunes, the YouTube channel behind the AI-generated Charlie Kirk song, has gotten millions of views on their content, which depicts JD Vance and even US President Donald Trump singing the Charlie Kirk tune.
what charlie kirk saw in his last seconds of brain activity: pic.twitter.com/6uGIUP5Qcx— Momoko ð¦ (@rotwifey) October 31, 2025
The memes are not dying anytime soon either, as evidenced by the constant reels and photos, rang form a Star Wars chracter and even Cristiano Ronaldo.