Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Faces Murder Charge In Utah Court

“I do not take this decision lightly,” Gray said. “It is a decision I have made as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances.”

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. While the shooting drew an outpouring of shock and condemnation from Republicans and Democrats, Trump and Vice President JD Vance have sought to blame the left for inciting violence and pledged to investigate left-leaning organizations following the killing.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the incident as a “political assassination” and said the suspect had been radicalized and “had a leftist ideology.” Both Trump and Cox have called for the death penalty.

Kirk, who was 31, started Turning Point USA more than a decade ago and had built it into one of the most influential groups helping to rally young voters to conservative causes. He leaves behind a wife and two young children. Trump said he intends to attend Kirk’s funeral, which will take place in Arizona.

Kirk played a pivotal role in energizing younger voters to back Trump in his presidential bids. He took conservative stances on cultural issues such as race and gender, was a staunch defender of Second Amendment gun rights and opposed abortion.

Kirk was at the university for his organization’s American Comeback Tour. About 20 minutes after he began speaking to a crowd of more than 3,000, a shot was fired from a nearby building. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The slaying represents an escalation in political violence in an increasingly polarized American society. Trump was the subject of two assassination attempts last year while he was campaigning for his second term. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, was forced to flee his house in April after an arson attempt. In June, a gunman killed Minnesota legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband at their home.

In addition to murder, Robinson was charged with felony discharge of a gun causing injury, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Robinson faces 25 years to life in prison for these charges if he avoids the death penalty.

Utah is one of 23 states that currently allows for the death penalty to be imposed.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump said his administration will be working with Utah authorities.

“The state is very competent,” Trump said. “The governor is doing a very good job.”

Judge Tony F. Graf of Utah County’s 4th District Court scheduled a virtual hearing for Sept. 29 for Robinson to elect whether to let the case proceed on a fast track to trial or to challenge the prosecution’s evidence. If Robinson chooses the latter, a judge will review evidence and decide whether there is “probable cause” to believe a crime was committed and a trial should be held. Robinson would then enter a plea to the charges.