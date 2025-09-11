Charlie Kirk Dead: Video Captures Moment Trump's Ally Was Shot | Watch

Business NewsWorldCharlie Kirk Dead: Video Captures Moment Trump's Ally Was Shot | Watch
A video shared on social media captured the moment Charlie Kirk was shot at an event he was hosting at Utah Valley University.

11 Sep 2025, 07:17 AM IST i
(Image: x.com/Artemisfornow)
Charlie Kirk, an influential conservative activist and a leading voice in President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, died Thursday after he was shot at a political event in Utah.

Kirk, 31, started Turning Point USA more than a decade ago and had turned it into one of the most influential groups helping to rally young voters to conservative causes. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

A video shared on social media captured the moment Charlie Kirk was shot at an event he was hosting at Utah Valley University. According to officials, a suspect is in custody. 

President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel were among the many political personalities mourning the killing of Kirk.

Trump called Kirk “great, and even legendary” and ordered American flags to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday evening. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump said on his Truth Social social media platform.

