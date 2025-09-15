Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Probing Leftist Connections And Suspect's Transgender Roommate Angle
Investigators are exploring whether leftist groups or the suspect’s transgender roommate played a role in the motive behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
The FBI is investigating leftist groups in Utah to determine whether they had any link to the killing of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, Fox News Digital reported, quoting a source familiar with the inquiry. Kirk was shot on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition but later died. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. A close ally of US President Donald Trump, Kirk was a high-profile figure in American right-wing politics.
Focus On Leftist Groups
Investigators are examining whether the leftist groups had prior knowledge of the alleged shooter’s plans or offered him any form of assistance, Fox News Digital added, citing the source. However, the source declined to specify which groups are under scrutiny.
Roommate’s Role
Authorities are also looking into whether Robinson was driven by anger over Kirk’s stance on gender identity. Six sources familiar with the case told Axios that investigators believe Robinson viewed Kirk’s views on the subject as “hateful,” particularly because Robinson’s transgender roommate was undergoing a gender transition.
Each of the six sources told Axios that Robinson is believed to have had a romantic relationship with the roommate. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed on ABC News’ 'This Week' that Robinson lived with a romantic partner who was transitioning.
Cox said that the roommate is cooperating fully with investigators, unlike Robinson, who “has not confessed to authorities.”
Speaking about Robinson, Cox said, “He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that’s very important.”
Investigators want to keep details about the roommate’s gender identity confidential because the individual is being “extremely cooperative,” the Axios sources said.
One of the sources said the roommate was “aghast” at the killing and had provided electronic messages sent by Robinson.
According to Cox, those phone messages included a note from someone identified as “Tyler” admitting that after the shooting, he “wrapped his rifle in a towel and stashed it in some bushes near Utah Valley University”. Cox said “Tyler” also told the roommate in writing that the weapon would need to be retrieved.
Suspect’s Arrest And Mental Health Watch
A law enforcement source earlier told Fox News Digital that Robinson’s father turned him in after recognising his son in surveillance footage released by the FBI.
Robinson is currently being held under “special watch” while undergoing a mental health evaluation, it was reported. Until that evaluation is complete, authorities will keep an eye on him, the Utah County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, the report added.