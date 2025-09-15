Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Probing Leftist Connections And Suspect's Transgender Roommate Angle

Authorities are also looking into whether Robinson was driven by anger over Kirk’s stance on gender identity. Six sources familiar with the case told Axios that investigators believe Robinson viewed Kirk’s views on the subject as “hateful,” particularly because Robinson’s transgender roommate was undergoing a gender transition.

Each of the six sources told Axios that Robinson is believed to have had a romantic relationship with the roommate. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed on ABC News’ 'This Week' that Robinson lived with a romantic partner who was transitioning.

Cox said that the roommate is cooperating fully with investigators, unlike Robinson, who “has not confessed to authorities.”

Speaking about Robinson, Cox said, “He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that’s very important.”

Investigators want to keep details about the roommate’s gender identity confidential because the individual is being “extremely cooperative,” the Axios sources said.

One of the sources said the roommate was “aghast” at the killing and had provided electronic messages sent by Robinson.

According to Cox, those phone messages included a note from someone identified as “Tyler” admitting that after the shooting, he “wrapped his rifle in a towel and stashed it in some bushes near Utah Valley University”. Cox said “Tyler” also told the roommate in writing that the weapon would need to be retrieved.