Chandra Nagamallaiah Killing: Trump Vows Tough Action Against Illegal Cuban Immigrant Suspect

US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed strong action against an illegal Cuban immigrant accused of the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager in Texas. Nagamallaiah was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Dallas last week following a dispute over a washing machine.

"I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was killed after a dispute over a broken washing machine with his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Cobos-Martinez, 37, reportedly became enraged when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing him directly. Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete and attacking Nagamallaiah.

Nagamallaiah fled toward the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present, but the suspect pursued him, assaulting him despite their attempts to intervene.