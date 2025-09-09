Carlo Acutis: ‘God’s Influencer’ And First Millennial Saint

The Catholic Church on Sunday declared Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 from Leukaemia at the age of 15, a saint in a public ceremony at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

A computer geek of Italian heritage, Acutis used his computer expertise to promote the Catholic faith, creating a website that recorded accounts of miracles.

On Sunday, he was declared a saint by Pope Leo XIV, alongside Pier Giorgio Frassati, a young Catholic activist who died a hundred years ago.

An hour before the ceremony, tens of thousands of pilgrims from across the globe, including many millennials from Italy and America, gathered in St Peter’s Square, with Acutis’ family watching on.

Known as “God’s influencer,” he is regarded as a trailblazer in the Church’s efforts to evangelise through digital platforms.

“The greatest risk in life is to waste it outside of God’s plan,” Pope Leo said, according to The Guardian. The two saints “are an invitation to all of us, especially young people, not to squander our lives, but to direct them upwards,” he added.