Canadian PM Trudeau Says Ties With India May Have Seen 'Tonal Shift'

He said the U.S. indictment appears to have convinced the Indian government to adopt a more sober tone. 'There's an understanding that maybe, maybe just churning out attacks against Canada isn't going to make this problem go away.'

'We don't want to be in a situation of having a fight with India right now over this,' he said. 'We want to be working on that trade deal. We want to be advancing the Indo-Pacific strategy. But it is foundational for Canada to stand up for people's rights, for people's safety, and for the rule of law. And that's what we're going to do.'

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations on Sept. 18 of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.