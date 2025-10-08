Canadian PM Carney Praises Trump For ‘Bringing Peace’ Between India and Pakistan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has heaped praise on US President Donald Trump, calling him a 'transformative president' and crediting him for 'bringing peace' between India and Pakistan, following cross-border hostilities earlier this year.

“You are a transformative president… the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defence spending, peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror,” Carney said during bilateral talks with Trump, as the US leader nodded in approval, Mint reported.

This was the second visit to the White House for Carney, who took office in April after winning the Canadian election.

Carney's statement on Trump came months after the US president claimed that Washington brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Indeed, Trump announced on social media on May 10 that the two neighbouring countries had agreed to a ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by the US.

Trump has maintained this narrative since, even claiming recently that he deserves the Nobel Prize for brokering peace between the two nuclear-armed nations.