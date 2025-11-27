Canadian Immigrants Can Increase Odds For Permanent Residence Through Express Entry — Here's How

According to CICI News, language proficiency continues to have the most potential for score increases.

Shifting from CLB 8 to CLB 9 for all abilities increases the score by 32 points for human capital factors and might sum up to 50 more in the skill transferability section.

Education also has a prominent place, having 60 points allocated for graduating to post-secondary studies from secondary studies and 30 more points for moving to a three-year credential or bachelor’s degree.

Applicants that switch up from one credential to two, which includes one that has a minimum time period of three years may receive 50 extra points as underlined in the skill transferability section.

Furthermore, every foreign credential counted under Express Entry needs an Educational Credential Assessment.

One can accumulate more points from the Canadian post-secondary education, which can provide up to 30 points for a credential spanning three years or more. French proficiency makes up 50 points for those who have NCLC 7 and have at least CLB 5 in English.