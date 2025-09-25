Canadian Foreign Minister Likely To Visit India In October

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is likely to visit India next month. However, details of the visit are still being worked out.

This will mark the first visit by a Canadian foreign minister since Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations in the Canadian Parliament worsened the relations between the two countries.

India and Canada are now working to normalise ties. Moreover, the National Security Advisors of both countries had met recently.

Trudeau had alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The accusations led to a sharp deterioration in India-Canada relations.

In April, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) attributed the downturn in relations to Canada’s tolerance of secessionist and extremist elements operating from its soil.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said relations between India and Canada are 'extremely important' and the two nations should work together to achieve win-win cooperation in various sectors.

Momentum continued in September as Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney held bilateral discussions on the margins of the G7 Summit. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Carney assumed office in May 2025.

Nearly a month ago Canada appointed a new ambassador to India. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced that Christopher Cooter will become Canada’s high commissioner in New Delhi, filling a position that has been vacant since last October.

India also named its new high commissioner to Canada. Dinesh Patnaik, currently ambassador to Spain, was set to take up the position in Canada shortly.