Canada’s New Citizenship Law Explained — Why It Matters To Indians

Canada has overhauled its citizenship law with the passage of Bill C-3, a long-awaited reform that reshapes how citizenship by descent applies to families living outside the country. The changes could be particularly significant for Indians and people of Indian origin, given India’s position as one of Canada’s largest migration corridors and the growing number of Canadians raising families abroad.

With the new law now in force, thousands of people who were previously excluded from Canadian citizenship — often because of where they or their parents were born — may finally be recognised as citizens. For globally mobile families, the reforms mark a shift toward a more flexible and inclusive citizenship framework.