Canada’s New Citizenship Law Explained — Why It Matters To Indians
Under the new provisions, individuals born before 15 December 2025 who would have been Canadian citizens, but for the 'first-generation limit', are now automatically deemed Canadian citizens.
Canada has overhauled its citizenship law with the passage of Bill C-3, a long-awaited reform that reshapes how citizenship by descent applies to families living outside the country. The changes could be particularly significant for Indians and people of Indian origin, given India’s position as one of Canada’s largest migration corridors and the growing number of Canadians raising families abroad.
With the new law now in force, thousands of people who were previously excluded from Canadian citizenship — often because of where they or their parents were born — may finally be recognised as citizens. For globally mobile families, the reforms mark a shift toward a more flexible and inclusive citizenship framework.
What Is Bill C-3 And What Does It Change?
Bill C-3, formally titled An Act to Amend the Citizenship Act (2025), modernises Canada’s approach to citizenship by descent. At its core, the law dismantles rigid rules that had prevented many individuals from acquiring or retaining citizenship due to technicalities rooted in older legislation.
Under the new provisions, individuals born before Dec. 15, 2025 who would have been Canadian citizens but for the 'first-generation limit' or other historical restrictions are now automatically deemed Canadian citizens. Crucially, they are not required to submit a fresh citizenship application and can instead apply directly for proof of citizenship.
The law also introduces a forward-looking pathway. Canadian citizens who were themselves born or adopted outside Canada can now pass citizenship to children born or adopted abroad after the law’s coming into force, provided they can demonstrate a “substantial connection” to Canada.
Why Was The Reform Necessary?
The changes follow years of legal challenges and criticism of the first-generation limit, a rule introduced in 2009. This restriction prevented Canadian citizens born abroad from passing citizenship to their children if those children were also born outside Canada.
In December 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that key aspects of the rule were unconstitutional, finding that it created unequal and unfair outcomes for children of Canadian citizens living overseas. The federal government chose not to appeal the ruling, acknowledging the law’s flaws. While temporary measures were put in place following the judgment, Bill C-3 permanently embeds these changes into Canadian law.
Why This Matters For Indians
India is among the largest source countries for Canadian migrants, students and professionals. According to a National Foundation for American Policy analysis of Canadian immigration data, the number of Indians becoming permanent residents rose from 32,828 in 2013 to 118,095 in 2022, an increase of around 260%. While Canada tightened visa and immigration norms after 2022, the Indian diaspora remains deeply embedded in the country’s social and economic fabric.
Thousands of Canadians of Indian origin now live and work outside Canada, including in India. For these families, previous citizenship rules created uncertainty for children born abroad, often splitting legal status within the same family. The new framework offers clarity and continuity, allowing citizenship to better reflect modern patterns of migration, work and family life.
By recognising historical exclusions and allowing citizenship to travel more realistically across borders, Bill C-3 signals a broader shift in how Canada defines belonging — one that could have lasting implications for Indian-origin families spread across countries, careers and continents.
Who Are The 'Lost Canadians'?
The reforms also address long-standing gaps affecting so-called 'Lost Canadians.' Canada’s first Citizenship Act of 1947 contained provisions that unintentionally stripped some individuals of citizenship or prevented them from acquiring it altogether. While amendments in 2009 and 2015 restored citizenship to most affected individuals, gaps remained.
Following earlier reforms, an estimated 20,000 people came forward seeking proof of citizenship. Bill C-3 is intended to close remaining loopholes and prevent similar exclusions in the future.