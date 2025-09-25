Canada's FM Anita Anand To Meet Indian Counterpart Jaishankar In October

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand will visit India in October to meet with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, NDTV reported. The meeting announcement came amid thawing tension between Canada and India.

Jaishankar appreciated the phone call from Anand in a post on his X profile. Both discussed the prospects of India-Canada relations, he said in his post.

Jaishank also extended his best wishes for Anand's successful tenure as a foreign minister. She assumed office of Canada's Foreign Minister in early May when Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a 38-member cabinet. Upon Anand's designation, Jaishankar congratulated her back then.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra met Carney on the sidelines of G7 summit, which was the first step in redefining the India and Canada relation. Following the diplomatic strain, high commissions for both countries returned to their respective capital cities, early September. This indicated a step toward normalisation.

Last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart Nathalie G. Drouin. The meeting was part of regular bilateral security dialogues between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs said.

Doval and Drouin discussed advancing the bilateral relationship between India and Canada in areas like counter terrorism, transnational organised crime, and intelligence exchanges. Both sides also acknowledged a clear momentum to rebuild trust and cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership.