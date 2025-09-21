Canada, UK, Australia Formally Recognise The State Of Palestine; Israel Fumes

Canada, the UK, and Australia have formally recognised a Palestinian state, aligning themselves with European allies and pushing ahead with a policy that has drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump.

The Canadian and Australian governments announced the move in separate statements on Sunday, calling it a “co-ordinated international effort” toward a two-state solution. Prime Minister Keir Starmer subsequently announced the UK was joining the effort in a video statement.

“While Canada is under no illusions that this recognition is a panacea, this recognition is firmly aligned with the principles of self-determination and fundamental human rights reflected in the United Nations Charter, and the consistent policy of Canada for generations,” according to the statement by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office.

Starmer, Carney and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are following through on pledges made previously to join allies including France in recognising Palestine. Others are also expected to take the step against the backdrop of United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York starting this week, joining 147 of 193 member states that have already granted Palestinian statehood.

The Canadian Prime Minister won election earlier this year on a pledge to strengthen ties with European partners and reduce Canada’s security and economic dependence on the US. When Carney vowed to recognise Palestine in July, Trump said it would threaten Canada’s ability to reach a trade deal with his country.

Carney said at the time that the recognition was predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to reforms, including that elections be held in 2026 without the involvement of Hamas and that the state be demilitarized. The Palestinian Authority has provided those direct commitments to Canada and the international community, his office noted on Sunday.