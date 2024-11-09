Canada Stops Student Visa Programme To Provide Fair Access To All Students

The Student Direct Stream or SDS, visa programme for international students has been discontinued by Canada. The move is to improve the housing and resource crisis that the country is undergoing.

The programme was implemented in 2018 by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and granted easier access to students from select countries. Study permit applications of international students from 14 countries, including Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines and Vietnam, had an easier process under the programme.

Now, the discontinuation has been done to "strengthen program integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process," according to the Canadian government.

The applications that have been received till 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 will be considered according to the note. The applications coming in post-cutoff will undergo the normal process of study permit visa approval. This process is significantly longer than the faster processing of visas that the programme provided.