Canada Seeks To Ease China, India Tensions As Trump Digs In

Canada is pushing to strengthen ties with China and India, even as it remains in precarious trade talks with a US administration that has escalated its tariff war with Beijing.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand is traveling to New Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore and Hangzhou, China this week to meet with her counterparts and lay the groundwork for boosting trade and investment.

Her task is hard and extremely delicate: Canada’s disputes with Asia’s two most populous countries are serious, and any steps to ease tensions with China will need to be taken carefully to avoid triggering a reprisal from US President Donald Trump.

But Anand argues Canada is taking the same approach with every country — putting the interests of its workers and businesses first. It’s a clear shift under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has prioritized the economy above all else, scrapping many of the tenets of Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy.

“It goes back to being a sovereign country,” Anand said in an interview with Bloomberg News, when asked how Canada can balance its relationships with China and the US.

Trump threatened an additional 100% tariff on Chinese products on Friday, causing equitie markets to dive, though on Sunday the president signaled openness to a truce.