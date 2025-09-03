Canada Permanent Residency: Ontario Issues 2,600 PR Invites — Check Eligibility, Occupation, Other Details

Canada has sent out invites to 2,643 foreigners to live and work in Ontario under its Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program. As of Sept. 2, 2025, this is the highest number of invitations issued in a single day this year.

The OINP recognises and nominates people for permanent residence who have the skills and experience the Ontario economy needs, and the Canada government makes the final decision to approve applications for permanent residence. Foreign workers, international students and others with the right skills, experience and education apply to the OINP for a nomination, according to its website.

The foreign worker stream, the international student stream and the in-demand skills stream were the three streams of the employer job offer category that the invitations were drawn under — all directed for candidates with job offers in healthcare, education, or support roles.