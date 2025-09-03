Canada Permanent Residency: Ontario Issues 2,600 PR Invites — Check Eligibility, Occupation, Other Details
Canada has sent out invites to 2,643 foreigners to live and work in Ontario under its Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program. As of Sept. 2, 2025, this is the highest number of invitations issued in a single day this year.
The OINP recognises and nominates people for permanent residence who have the skills and experience the Ontario economy needs, and the Canada government makes the final decision to approve applications for permanent residence. Foreign workers, international students and others with the right skills, experience and education apply to the OINP for a nomination, according to its website.
The foreign worker stream, the international student stream and the in-demand skills stream were the three streams of the employer job offer category that the invitations were drawn under — all directed for candidates with job offers in healthcare, education, or support roles.
Division Of Draws
The draws were split as follows:
A total of 1,305 invitations for profiles were curated under the first category, that is, foreign worker stream between July 2 and Sept 2 with a score of 41 and higher. Candidates required to have job offers in nine early childhood educators and assistants or healthcare roles.
While in the same period with a minimum score of 58, the international student stream drew a total of 1,105 invitations.
The in-demand skills had the lowest curated invitations between the same time period at 233, with a minimum score of 33 or above. Invitations were restricted to those with offers as home support workers, housekeepers, and the like.
Which Occupations Were In Focus And Why?
Ontario officials claimed that there is an immediate requirement in job roles concerning healthcare and education, the two domains that have been under pressure due to population growth and an ageing demographic.
Therefore, the profiles were curated for roles such as — general practitioners, specialists in surgery and laboratory medicine, nurses, midwives, and physician assistants along with early childhood educators and assistants and home support workers and housekeepers.
These fell into 10 job codes under Canada’s National Occupational Classification.
Due Procedure For Invitees
In case their expression of interest was picked, the Candidates and employers are notified through email.
Employers must approve of the job offer and write an application through the Employer Portal by September 16.
Candidates must submit their application through the OINP e-Filing Portal within a stipulated period of 17 days, that is by September 19 and pay the fees.
The OINP now requires employers to use the Employer Portal for job offer approvals as of July 20256, after it introduced modifications in the system. Candidates are ranked on the following criteria — job offers, experience, and relevance to Ontario's labour market priorities.