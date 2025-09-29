Canada Lists Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as 'Terrorist Group', Here's What It Means
With the inclusion of Bishnoi's gang, there are now 88 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code in Canada.
Canada on Monday listed Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as a terrorist entity. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement, "Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes."
A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money, can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment.
Today, our government listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity. Violence, terror, and the intimidation of communities will never be tolerated in Canada.— Gary Anandasangaree (@gary_srp) September 29, 2025
Weâre taking action to combat these threats: https://t.co/LO49Bhxg7F
The Criminal Code listing can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
According to the press statement, "The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organisation operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures. Listing the Bishnoi Gang will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combatting their crimes and making communities safer."
Anandasangaree added, "Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes."
Offences in Criminal Code
According to Canadian Criminal Code, several offences are addressed in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the Criminal Code prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide property or any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services businesses) that will benefit or be used by a terrorist group.
As Canada’s national police service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is responsible for preventing, detecting and investigating terrorism-related criminal activities in Canada while respecting personal rights and freedoms. The statement said that listing is an important tool that supports criminal investigations and strengthens the RCMP’s ability to prevent and disrupt terrorist activity in Canada.