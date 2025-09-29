Canada Lists Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as 'Terrorist Group', Here's What It Means

Canada on Monday listed Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as a terrorist entity. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement, "Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes."

With the inclusion of Bishnoi's gang, there are now 88 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code in Canada.

A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money, can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment.