Canada, India Name New Ambassadors In Sign Of Warming Ties

Canada appointed a new ambassador to India, a major step in the easing of tensions that erupted after officials accused the Indian government of involvement in murders and extortions on Canadian soil.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced that Christopher Cooter will become Canada’s high commissioner in New Delhi, filling a position that had been vacant since last October, when each country kicked out each other's top envoys.

India also named its new high commissioner to Canada. Dinesh Patnaik, currently ambassador to Spain, will take up the position in Canada shortly, the Indian external affairs ministry said in a news release.

The announcement follows through on an agreement between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and India’s Narendra Modi at the Group of Seven Summit in June to appoint new top diplomats in their embassies.

It’s a move that comes at a moment of increasing strain between both countries and the US. President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods this week to punish the country for buying Russian oil. Trump also increased the tariff rate on some Canadian shipments to 35% on Aug. 1 as part of his campaign to curb trade flows.

“The appointment of a new high commissioner reflects Canada’s step-by-step approach to deepening diplomatic engagement and advancing bilateral cooperation with India,” Anand said in the release. “This appointment is an important development toward restoring services for Canadians while strengthening the bilateral relationship to support Canada’s economy.”

Cooter has 35 years of diplomatic experience, having served most recently as Canada’s top envoy in Israel and South Africa. He also previously worked as a diplomat in New Delhi from 1998 to 2000, the Canadian government said.

India has denied the accusations of transnational violence that were made public by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2023, and instead argued Canada was harboring dangerous extremists. Carney’s approach highlights his focus on economic issues above all else as US tariffs push the northern country to diversify its trading partners.