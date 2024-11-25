Can The World Unite To End The Plastic Pollution Crisis?

The final round of United Nations-brokered talks aimed at tackling plastic pollution are opening in South Korea with deep divisions over the need to stem the rising flood of the material, a rift that threatens to scupper a two-year long quest for a deal.

Plastic production will jump about 60% to 736 million tons a year by 2040, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, dramatically increasing volumes as research shows how toxic the materials are as they accumulate in the natural environment and in human bodies.

The tension at the heart of negotiations, which begin Monday in Busan, is whether to agree to binding limits on certain classes of chemicals and on plastic production, or to settle on a package of funding aimed at improving trash collection and recycling.

A coalition of nearly 70 nations, including Rwanda, Norway and the UK, is pushing for a “high ambition” treaty to regulate dangerous chemicals and phase out the most polluting single-use plastic products, like cutlery.

But Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia and some other petrostates — plastics are made from chemicals derived from fossil fuels — ardently disagree. They have argued that plastics are an important material for sustainable growth, since, for example, they’re lighter than many substitutes and can cut transportation fuel use, and that plastic pollution arises not from the material itself but from the way it is consumed and disposed of. In previous rounds of talks, they have opposed binding provisions and used levers in the diplomatic process to prevent voting by the negotiating committee.

That has left high-ambition representatives frustrated. And some are now warning that unless real progress can be made on adding those binding limits, the talks could end in stalemate.

“The production side is a red line for many countries. It needs to be addressed,” said Norwegian Minister for International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, head of Norway’s delegation to Busan.

“Unless we address chemicals [and] the most littering items, then it’s really no use just looking at the waste management side,” she said. That would be like “mopping the floor while the tap is open.”