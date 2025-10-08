Diwali To Glow Red In California's Calendar After The State Recognises It As A Holiday

California became the third state in the US to recognise Diwali as a state holiday, after Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Non-resident Indians in the West Coast state applauded the move.

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the AB 268 bill, co-authored by Assembly Members Ash Kalra and Darshana Patel, to officially recognise the festival of lights. The bill will come into effect from Jan 1, 2026.

The bill will allow state authorities, community colleges, and public schools to close on Diwali. State employees can take the day off, while public school and college students will be excused to observe the festival of lights.

The step is significant for 20% of the total Indian population of the US who are residing in California. With this move, California continues to champion diversity and inclusion in every form.

Ash Kalra, a Democrat from San Jose, who co-authored the bill with Darshana Patel, an assembly member said that he grew up celebrating the festival with his family members but the experience was isolated from his public life.

Now South Asian children can celebrate Diwali proudly and share the experience with others, which is significant, he said as quoted by Associated Press.

San Joes, a city in the West Coast state has a sizeable Indian population. Hindu American Organizations, including Hindu American Foundation, and the Coaliation of Hindus in North America advocated for the law.

Associated Press quoted Puneet Kaur Sandhu, a Sacramento-based senior state policy manager for Sikh Coalition, said that he worked with Kalra to make sure the bill mention celebrants not only from Hindus but Sikhs, Jains, and but from other religions as well.

While Diwali is widely celebrated among Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Budhhists also observe the festival. The origin story of Diwali varies depending on the regions.

Pennsylvenia was the first state to include Diwali in its state holidat list in 2024. Connecticut followed the move early this year.