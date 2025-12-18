British Council Launches GREAT Scholarships 2026–27 For Indian Students — Check Eligibility, How To Apply
This initiative provides up to £10,000 towards tuition fees for one-year taught master's programs across diverse fields.
The British Council is offering Indian students an opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK by announcing the GREAT Scholarships 2026–27 programme.
This initiative provides up to £10,000 towards tuition fees for one-year taught master's programs across diverse fields like sustainable cities, climate change, healthcare, and technology.
Participating UK Universities
Over 12 universities are participating this year. The list of universities is given below:
Anglia Ruskin University
Norwich University of the Arts
Queen's University Belfast
Royal College of Art
Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
Royal Northern College of Music
The University of Bristol
Trinity Laban
University of Dundee
University of Reading
University of Surrey
UWE Bristol
How To Apply
No separate application for the scholarship is needed; students apply directly through university portals, which nominate candidates based on merit and diversity. Here's how you can apply:
1. Visit the universities page for more details, then follow the links to each university's website.
2. Apply for scholarships directly via the instructions on each university's scholarship webpage.
3. Deadlines vary by institution. Just check the specific dates on the institutions page.
4. Universities will notify successful applicants individually about their results.
5. Funding will be disbursed to recipients by the universities after enrollment
Profile of a GREAT Scholar
According to British Council, the following students fit the bill of a "GREAT Scholar":
• Be a passport holder and permanent resident of a GREAT target country
• Have an undergraduate degree that will enable entry onto a postgraduate programme at one of the UK universities taking part in the GREAT Scholarships campaign
• Be motivated and academically able to follow and benefit from a UK postgraduate taught course
• Be active in the field with work experience or with a proven interest in the proposed subject area
• Meet the English language requirement and other academic requirements of the UK HEI
• Be willing to embody the UK Higher Education experience, by attending lectures and tutorials and engaging with extra-curricular activities, and act as an ambassador for UK Higher Education, by promoting the value of studying at a UK HEI
• Be willing to establish an engagement with the UK as a scholar, through personal and academic fulfilment
• Represent the high standards of the GREAT brand by becoming an advocate for scholarships
• Be willing to attend events or participate in other activities organised by Study UK and the British Council for all UK-based GREAT scholars, including social media activities to discuss experiences and capture perceptions of studying in the UK
• Be willing to demonstrate future contribution to capacity-building and socio-economic advancement through the benefits achieved after graduating from UK higher education
• Be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and act as an ambassador for the GREAT Scholarships, by sharing experiences of studying in the UK with future GREAT scholars
• As an alumnus of the GREAT Scholarships, be willing, occasionally, to speak to potential candidates about his or her own experience of studying in the UK.