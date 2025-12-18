British Council Launches GREAT Scholarships 2026–27 For Indian Students — Check Eligibility, How To Apply

According to British Council, the following students fit the bill of a "GREAT Scholar":

• Be a passport holder and permanent resident of a GREAT target country

• Have an undergraduate degree that will enable entry onto a postgraduate programme at one of the UK universities taking part in the GREAT Scholarships campaign

• Be motivated and academically able to follow and benefit from a UK postgraduate taught course

• Be active in the field with work experience or with a proven interest in the proposed subject area

• Meet the English language requirement and other academic requirements of the UK HEI

• Be willing to embody the UK Higher Education experience, by attending lectures and tutorials and engaging with extra-curricular activities, and act as an ambassador for UK Higher Education, by promoting the value of studying at a UK HEI

• Be willing to establish an engagement with the UK as a scholar, through personal and academic fulfilment

• Represent the high standards of the GREAT brand by becoming an advocate for scholarships

• Be willing to attend events or participate in other activities organised by Study UK and the British Council for all UK-based GREAT scholars, including social media activities to discuss experiences and capture perceptions of studying in the UK

• Be willing to demonstrate future contribution to capacity-building and socio-economic advancement through the benefits achieved after graduating from UK higher education

• Be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and act as an ambassador for the GREAT Scholarships, by sharing experiences of studying in the UK with future GREAT scholars

• As an alumnus of the GREAT Scholarships, be willing, occasionally, to speak to potential candidates about his or her own experience of studying in the UK.