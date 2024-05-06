Britain’s Heaviest Man Dies Due To Multiple Organ Failure Days Before 34th Birthday
Jason Holton became Britain’s heaviest man in 2015 after the demise of Carl Thompson who weighed 65 stone.
Jason Holton, believed to be 'Britain's heaviest man', passed away just days before his 34th birthday due to multiple organ failure. According to a report in UK-based Independent, Holton weighed approximately 315 kg before he passed away last Saturday.
His mother, Leisa, said six firefighters transferred him to the Royal Surrey County Hospital after an ambulance ride.
"He's probably had about eight lives and I thought the doctors would be able to save him again, but sadly it wasn't possible," The Sun quoted Leisa as saying.
Holton’s health had started deteriorating. Leisa said he was put on an IV drip and kidney dialysis as his kidneys were not functioning well. The doctor had informed Holton that his organs were failing and that he may pass away within a week.
Obesity and multiple organ failure are cited as the primary reasons behind Holton’s death, the report said.
Pondering on his life, Holton had said, "Maybe if I had my father around, maybe there would be rules set to what I'm eating and stuff to stop me putting things and stuff in my mouth. Just eating constantly. Lamb. doner meat, I had a problem with energy drinks."
According to the report, Jason said the root causes of his mental health and weight issues stemmed from being bullied at school and due to his father’s death when he was three years old.
Holton became Britain’s heaviest man in 2015 after the demise of Carl Thompson who weighed 65 stone.
As his 34th birthday neared, Holton knew his time was coming to an end. He wanted to try something different. He was hoping that the weight loss injection semaglutide from the brand Wegovy could save his life. However, he never made it past the waiting, The Mirror report stated.
"Jason lived in a specially adapted council bungalow, complete with reinforced furniture to accommodate his size. In the latter part of his life, he became immobile, bed-bound, and suffered from breathing difficulties due to his immense weight," the report said.
In October 2020, over 30 firefighters and engineers had to lift him out of his mother’s third-floor flat with a crane after he collapsed.
"The terrifying part of it all was the amount of people outside. I did watch [the film] The Whale and it did feel like a horror movie to me. I said to my mum, don't watch it. I turned it off and I started crying. I cried myself to sleep at that film. It was very upsetting for me because now I thought I'm Britain's fattest man, that's what people are going to think of me," Jason Holton reportedly said at a talk show.