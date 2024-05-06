Britain’s Heaviest Man Dies Due To Multiple Organ Failure Days Before 34th Birthday

Jason Holton, believed to be 'Britain's heaviest man', passed away just days before his 34th birthday due to multiple organ failure. According to a report in UK-based Independent, Holton weighed approximately 315 kg before he passed away last Saturday.

His mother, Leisa, said six firefighters transferred him to the Royal Surrey County Hospital after an ambulance ride.

"He's probably had about eight lives and I thought the doctors would be able to save him again, but sadly it wasn't possible," The Sun quoted Leisa as saying.

Holton’s health had started deteriorating. Leisa said he was put on an IV drip and kidney dialysis as his kidneys were not functioning well. The doctor had informed Holton that his organs were failing and that he may pass away within a week.