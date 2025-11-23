Brazil's Former President Jair Bolsonaro Arrested Days Before 27-Year Prison Term

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case, said in his ruling that Bolsonaro's ankle monitor, which he has worn since July 18 for being deemed a flight risk, was violated at 0:08 am on Saturday.

He said there was a chance of the 70-year-old politician fleeing to embassies in his neighbourhood to request political asylum. The Supreme Court panel hearing Bolsonaro's case will vote on De Moraes' order in an extraordinary session on Monday.

According to a news report in The Associated Pres (AP), De Moraes said Bolsonaro's arrest "should be made with all respect to the dignity of former President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, without the use of handcuffs and without any media exposition."

The former president was taken from his house in a gated community in the upscale Jardim Botanico neighbourhood to the federal police headquarters, Bolsonaro's aide Cirino said.