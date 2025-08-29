Brazilian President Lula Authorises Retaliation Process Against Trump’s Tariffs

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva authorized the start of a process to retaliate against the 50% tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said.

The US government will be formally notified of the decision on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified without authorization to speak publicly. The move was reported earlier by O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.

The plan, an initial step designed to encourage talks before escalating a trade war, was discussed during a meeting between Lula and cabinet ministers on Wednesday, the person said.

“I hope this helps accelerate dialogue and negotiation,” Alckmin said.

Brazil’s Chamber of Foreign Trade now has as many as 30 days to analyze the US measures and determine whether they fall under the reciprocity law passed by Congress earlier this year. If the chamber approves, a group of ministries will study which countermeasures to apply.

The law lets Brazil respond to unilateral actions by countries or economic blocs that harm the nation’s international competitiveness. Retaliation could include imposing tariffs, additional fees or restrictions on imports of goods and services, suspending trade and investment concessions, or suspending obligations related to intellectual property rights.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry hasn’t issued an official statement on the matter.