Watch: Bystander Tackles Gunman Involved In Bondi Beach Terror Attack

A man believed to be one of the shooters was also killed in the mass shooting. The second alleged shooter is in a critical condition, NSW Police informed in an update.

The two gunmen fired around 50 shots, according to eyewitnesses.

The first update from the New South Wales Police came at 2:17 pm (IST) on X, stating they are "responding to a developing incident". The police urged people to avoid the area and take shelter. "Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand."

Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach, the police confirmed.

"The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey all police directions. Do not cross police lines," NSW Police wrote on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the scenes in Bondi are "shocking and distressing".

"Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected. "I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police," he said in a statement.