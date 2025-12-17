Bondi Beach Shooter Awakens From Coma as First Funeral Nears

The surviving gunman from the father-son duo that killed 15 people on Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration has regained consciousness after being in a coma.

New South Wales police are expected to start questioning 24 year-old Naveed Akram within hours, Commissioner Mal Lanyon told radio station 2GB Wednesday morning. The development comes as more details about the pair’s background and links to terrorism groups are revealed.

Huge crowds are expected to gather in Bondi on Wednesday for the first funeral of the victims. Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who led the Chabad mission in Bondi, will be laid to rest following a service at Chabad of Bondi, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.