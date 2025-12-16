Bondi Beach Horror: One Of The Two Attackers Was Indian Passport Holder, Say Officials

One of the two suspected gunmen who killed 15 people in a terror attack in Australia's Sydney was an Indian passport holder, officials told NDTV on Tuesday.

Sajid Akram, 50, who was shot down by the Australian police following the attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, was originally from Hyderabad, Telangana police officials reportedly said.

Akram retained his Indian passport, despite living in Australia for nearly the last three decades, the police officials added, according to the report.

This confirmation comes at a time when Australian investigators are conducting a thorough probe into the Bondi Beach attack. The assault was carried out by the accused duo of Sajid and his son Naveed on Sunday, during the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah. More than a dozen persons were left injured in the attack.