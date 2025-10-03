Bomb Blast Kills Nine, Injures Four in Pakistan's Peshawar

Nine people were killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast that occurred in Peshawar, Pakistan, according to reports. The explosion, which was confirmed by local officials, occurred in the northwestern city, raising immediate security concerns in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The blast took place in a busy area of Peshawar, causing fatalities and injuries among civilians. Emergency services, including police and rescue teams, immediately responded, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities initiated an investigation to determine the exact nature of the explosion and identify the perpetrators.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also condemned the incident and described it as a "terrorist attack.

"He said security forces responded immediately and killed four assailants. "The terrorists cannot weaken the nation's resolve through cowardly acts," he said in a statement issued on social media platform X.

"The terrorists cannot weaken the nation's resolve through cowardly acts. The sacrifices of the people and security forces will not go in vain. We remain committed to making Balochistan peaceful and secure. I express solidarity with the families of the martyrs, pray for the elevation of their ranks, and for the speedy recovery of the injured, " he added.