Boeing To Slash 17,000 Jobs Amid Labour Strikes And $5 Billion Charges

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. plans to slash its global workforce by about 10% and announced $5 billion in charges across its commercial airplanes and defence businesses, underscoring the depths of the planemaker’s financial woes amid a crippling labor strike.

The cuts translate to roughly 17,000 positions and will include executives, managers and employees, Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg told employees in a memo on Friday. The company also plans to delay the introduction of its first 777X jetliner, and separately announced that it expects third-quarter sales to come in well below Wall Street estimates.

“Our business is in a difficult position, and it is hard to overstate the challenges we face together,” Ortberg said in the memo. “Restoring our company requires tough decisions and we will have to make structural changes to ensure we can stay competitive and deliver for our customers over the long term.”

Assuming an average annual salary of $100,000, the job cuts could provide savings of about $1.7 billion in earnings before interest and taxes, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu said in a Friday note to clients. They’re also a possible warning shot for other aerospace manufacturers.

“The workforce reductions are what we have seen across smaller suppliers earlier this week, signaling more to come across” the industry, she said.

The announcements highlight the massive undertaking that Ortberg faces as he tries to turn around the troubled aerospace and defence manufacturer. Boeing unveiled the latest cost-cutting measures and preliminary financial results as it seeks to break a stalemate with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Talks collapsed earlier this week, with no clear path as to when and how they might resume.

Boeing has made two offers for higher wages, both of which have been rebuffed by the union representing hourly factory workers across the west coast. About 33,000 employees have been on strike for a month now, devastating production and draining Boeing’s reserves.

In response to Boeing’s announcement, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers pledged to continue its industrial action.

“The path to resolve this strike begins at the bargaining table. An unwillingness to stay at the table only prolongs the strike,” it said in a statement. “CEO Ortberg has an opportunity to do things differently instead of the same old tired labor relations threats.”

The planemaker’s shares fell 1.6% in after-hours trading on Friday. The stock tumbled roughly 42% this year through the close.