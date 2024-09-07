Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Returns To Earth With No One Onboard

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s glitchy space capsule returned to Earth without a crew, after a test flight that was marked by technical problems and delays.

The CST-100 Starliner departed the International Space Station at 6:04 p.m. Friday New York time and landed in White Sands, New Mexico after a flight lasting about six hours.

The mission has drawn international attention after a series of technical issues led NASA to significantly extend the stays of astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams. The pair, originally set to come home in Starliner after roughly a week, will remain on the orbiting research lab until early 2025, when a craft from Elon Musk’s SpaceX will carry them home.

NASA decided on Aug. 24 that it was too risky to have astronauts return to Earth in the Boeing vehicle, due to ongoing problems with the capsule’s thrusters — tiny engines the spacecraft uses to maneuver through space. Friday’s return of an empty craft will renew debate over whether Starliner is safe to move forward as a crew capsule for NASA.