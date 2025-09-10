'Block Everything' Protests In France: Mass Arrests, Confrontations, All You Need To Know

Protests erupted across France on Wednesday with thousands taking to the streets to express their anger against President Emmanuel Macron's government and planned budget cuts. Protesters clashed with police, blocked roads and set fires in several cities, leading to hundreds of arrests.

The protests, part of a grassroots movement called “Bloquons Tout” or “Block Everything”, were marked by tense confrontations between protesters and security forces. The plan to "block everything" was sparked by a recent political shake-up in France.

Former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou lost a confidence vote on Monday, with an overwhelming majority of 364-194 votes against him. Following this, Macron appointed Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu as Bayrou's replacement. This marks France's fifth prime minister in less than two years and fourth in 12 months. Bayrou was ousted by Parliament over proposals to reduce the country's massive deficit.

Sebastien Lecornu takes office on Wednesday as the new PM. Here’s everything we need to know about the movement.