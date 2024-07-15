"BlackRock Inc., the world's largest money manager, has withdrawn an advertisement featuring Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who took a shot at former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. The ad, filmed at Bethel Park High School, briefly showcased Crooks and other unpaid students in the background, according to a statement from BlackRock.Crooks, a 2022 graduate of the school, gained notoriety after he allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump during a rally, ahead of the Presidential elections. The incident resulted in injuries to Trump and a bystander who died while shielding their family. Crooks, identified as a registered Republican, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.'We deeply regret any distress caused by the appearance of Mr. Crooks in our advertisement. The video has been removed from circulation, though it remains available for authorities. We condemn violence in all forms and express our sympathies to all affected by this tragic event,' BlackRock said.The advertisement's removal comes after its was widely shared on social media, prompting BlackRock to address the situation publicly, as it expects to announce its earnings on Monday. The investment giant has faced scrutiny due to its index funds' ownership of shares in gunmakers, although no direct link was established with Crooks' actions.A user on social media platform X, formerly twitter, put out the ad in a post..PM Modi Condemns Attack On Trump.Trump emphasised unity and resilience in response to the incident. 'It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,' he said in a social media post. His Republican candidacy status is set to be finalised on Monday, amid ongoing reflections on the attack's implications for national security and public safety..Trump Rally Shootout Draws Widespread Condemnation From World Leaders"