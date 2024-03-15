BlackRock, Man Group Reveal Big Japan Bets Before BOJ Decision

“Ultimately, my view is bearish on JGBs, and I would be very happy to endorse a pretty bullish view on Japanese stocks — even if in the short term higher rates may be a bit of a headwind,” Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at RBC BlueBay, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Friday. As to Japan’s wage deal outcome announced that day, he said it offered the “last piece of puzzle” for the BOJ to move.