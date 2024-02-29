India Is Consensus Builder At WTO, But Certain Nations Breaking That, Says Goyal

India is a consensus builder in the World Trade Organisation by playing a key role in the process but some countries are breaking that, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He is here for the 13th ministerial conference of the WTO. The meeting started on February 26 to discuss issues such as agriculture and fisheries subsidies, dispute settlement and moratorium on customs duty levy on e-commerce trade.

The minister's remarks came amid allegations by certain developed nations that India is blocking deals at the WTO.