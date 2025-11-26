Billionaire Richard Branson's Wife Joan Templeman Passes Away
Branson shared the news on Instagram and LinkedIn and tagged Joan as a wonderful mother and grandmother to their children and grandchildren.
Joan Templeman, wife and lifelong partner of billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, has died at the age of 80, Branson announced on social media. The cause of Joan Templeman’s death has not been disclosed.
The Virgin Group founder described Joan as his "best friend, rock, guiding light, my world," emphasising her profound influence on his life and family over their 50 years together.
In a post on Instagram, Branson wrote, "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x."
Born in Scotland, Joan was known for her down-to-earth nature and steady support of Branson's ventures, despite remaining out of the public spotlight.
The couple first met at The Manor, a recording studio for Virgin Records in Oxfordshire, where Joan worked in an antiques shop. Branson famously won her heart by persistently visiting her workplace and buying numerous items, culminating in a loving relationship that lasted more than five decades.
They married in 1989 and raised two children, Holly and Sam, while tragically losing a daughter, Clare Sarah, in infancy.
In an interview with Page Six, in 2019, Richard Branson admitted he had to chase his wife, Joan, to the point of being called "Tagalong" because she was already seeing someone else. When persistence wasn't enough, he got creative. Branson scammed a free luxury trip like flights, helicopter, and villa included by telling a realtor he wanted to buy an island in the Virgin Islands. He invited Joan along on the "spare ticket,". However, that clicked and they even ended up buying the island for real.
Tributes continue to pour in as the family grieves the loss of a lifelong partner to one of the world’s most prominent entrepreneur.