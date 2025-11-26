Billionaire Richard Branson's Wife Joan Templeman Passes Away

Joan Templeman, wife and lifelong partner of billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, has died at the age of 80, Branson announced on social media. The cause of Joan Templeman’s death has not been disclosed.

The Virgin Group founder described Joan as his "best friend, rock, guiding light, my world," emphasising her profound influence on his life and family over their 50 years together.

In a post on Instagram, Branson wrote, "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x."