Billionaire Ali’s Blockbuster IPO Spotlights UAE’s India-Born Tycoons

Yusuff Ali arrived in the United Arab Emirates as a teenager in 1973, when the country was populated by just half a million people. He opened his first grocery store in the capital Abu Dhabi the next year, before embarking on an expansion spree on the back of a years-long oil boom.

His journey culminated this month in a $1.72 billion initial public offering by Lulu Retail Holdings Plc. That share sale — the UAE’s largest of the year — boosted Ali’s net worth to $7.1 billion, cementing his position as the country’s second-richest private individual, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ali, who turns 69 on Nov. 15, a day after Lulu makes its trading debut, is part of a cohort of tycoons from India who spotted pockets of opportunity in the UAE in sectors from real estate to health care and education. That includes the likes of Aster DM Healthcare’s Azad Moopen, infrastructure conglomerate RP Group’s Ravi Pillai and Danube Properties’ Rizwan Sajan.

“They were all first-generation entrepreneurs who moved here to make their fortunes,” said Viswanathan Shankar, a former top executive at Standard Chartered Plc and founder of Gateway Partners. “Adept at networking, and exceptional at identifying and resolving basic consumer demand.”

Their ascent mirrors the rise of the UAE, which is now home to over 10 million people — a third of them from India, with the biggest portion hailing from Ali’s home state of Kerala. An extended post-Covid boom has prompted thousands from around the world to move to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in search of jobs and a better lifestyle, unencumbered by high rates of tax.

Lulu Retail, for instance, now caters to well over half a million shoppers a day from 240 stores in six countries, and reported a profit of $192 million last year. It operates one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains and employs more than 50,000 people.

When the firm kicked off its IPO last month, investors snapped up all shares on offer within minutes. Listings from non-energy firms are relatively rare in the Middle East, where stocks tied to oil tend to dominate.

The deal came months after Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. led an investment into GEMS Education, another business founded by Indian immigrants who turned a single school into one of the world’s largest private education providers.

The GEMS back-story has some parallels to Ali’s own journey, with roots dating back to 1959 when founder Sunny Varkey’s parents moved to Dubai from Kerala.

“The legacy entrepreneurs have done an excellent job of building enterprises that meet the basic requirements of the rising population,” Gateway’s Shankar said. “They have also benefited from historical links between the Gulf and India.”

Still, for all the success Indian tycoons have enjoyed, there have been hiccups along the way. For instance, NMC Health Plc, founded by Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, was engulfed in a scandal over more than $4 billion of undisclosed borrowings.

Operating in the region also comes with a unique set of challenges. For one, expatriate entrepreneurs have to navigate a landscape dominated by assertive state-backed entities that control vast swathes of the economy, often operate competing businesses and sometimes even own chunks of the tycoons’ firms.

For instance, a wealth fund overseen by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan owns a fifth of Lulu International Holdings. Another entity linked to the Abu Dhabi royal has a stake in Burjeel Holdings Plc, a $3.2 billion firm chaired by Ali’s son-in-law and health-care tycoon Shamsheer Vayalil.

Sheikh Tahnoon’s sprawling $1.5 trillion empire spans everything from fast-food chains, pharmacies, and dental clinics to apartments, hotels, schools and malls. Expatriate-run businesses also sometimes face competition from Emirati family-run conglomerates like Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the Carrefour brand in the Middle East.

Succession planning is another challenge, especially in cases where ownership is shared by immigrant entrepreneurs with a local partner, said Kavil Ramachandran, a professor at the Indian School of Business. “Most of these entrepreneurs have inducted their next generation into the business who may not share the same kind of relationship with their Arab partners,” he said.