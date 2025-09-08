'Big Autopen Scandal': Donald Trump Hits Out At Joe Biden — What The Controversy Is About

US President Donald Trump on Monday once again fired shots at predecessor Joe Biden's use of an autopen to sign official documents.

Calling it a "big scandal", Trump has questioned the validity of documents, including presidential pardons, signed by an autopen, suggesting that such actions were taken without Biden's direct knowledge or consent.

"The Biden Autopen Scandal is big, not as big as the Russia, Russia hoax, or the rigged 2020 Presidential Election, but, nevertheless, one of the biggest, ever!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.