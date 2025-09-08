'Big Autopen Scandal': Donald Trump Hits Out At Joe Biden — What The Controversy Is About
US President Donald Trump on Monday once again fired shots at predecessor Joe Biden's use of an autopen to sign official documents.
Calling it a "big scandal", Trump has questioned the validity of documents, including presidential pardons, signed by an autopen, suggesting that such actions were taken without Biden's direct knowledge or consent.
"The Biden Autopen Scandal is big, not as big as the Russia, Russia hoax, or the rigged 2020 Presidential Election, but, nevertheless, one of the biggest, ever!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.
Donald Trump's post on Truth Social
Trump blasted Biden’s reliance on autopen signatures, especially during the final days of his term, when several presidential pardons were issued this way. Trump said that whoever operated the autopen was "our President" and that it is not allowed.
In June, Trump ordered his administration to investigate Biden's use of an autopen to sign pardons and other documents. This also aimed to increase the pressure on his predecessor as House Republicans also requested interviews with members of Biden's inner circle.
What's Biden Autopen Scandal
The "Biden Autopen Scandal" refers to claims, prominently made by Donald Trump and his supporters, alleging that during his presidency, Joe Biden was not personally signing official documents and was instead heavily reliant on an autopen.
The core of the accusation is that this reliance on a machine was evidence of Biden's alleged cognitive decline or incapacity to govern, suggesting that his staff held the real power and were signing documents in his stead.
Questions about Biden’s age and fitness for office came to a head in 2024 after a disastrous debate performance between the then-president and Trump. Biden later quit the race, under pressure from his Democratic party, and Trump defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election.
Biden in May announced that he was suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer, spurring new questions about his health while in the White House. Those questions have also been fuelled by a book that claims Biden’s health had been deteriorating for years, even before the debate performance.
It should be noted that the use of autopens by US presidents is a long-standing and legal practice. Presidents from both parties have used autopens for decades. This includes presidents like Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump himself during his own term in office.