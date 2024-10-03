Biden Seeks To Deter Israeli Attack On Iran Nuclear Sites

President Joe Biden said Israel should hold off from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage this week, as Group of Seven nations sought to tamp down a spiraling conflict that threatens to pull the US even deeper in.

Asked if he would support such a response, which some Israeli politicians have called for, Biden responded, “The answer is no.” He said he was set to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the G-7 planned a statement in an effort to head off further escalation, while further sanctions will be imposed on Iran.

“All seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they have to respond proportionally,” Biden said.

The comments marked a fresh attempt by the US to rein in Israel, something it’s frequently failed to achieve in almost a year of military conflict. Israel has defied calls from Washington for a cease-fire in Gaza, and on Wednesday pressed ahead with a ground incursion against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon despite pressure from the US to de-escalate on that front.

The likelihood of the conflict easing appeared even more out of reach as initial assessments came in from Iran’s strike on Tuesday, in which it fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Some of them got through and caused damage at Israeli military sites One person was reported killed. In Lebanon, Israel said eight of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Hezbollah, the first casualties it’s reported in an expanding ground incursion targeting the Iran-backed militia there.

Netanyahu’s government — along with other Israeli leaders — has threatened reprisals against Iran. Yair Lapid, an Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister, said Iran must pay “a significant and heavy” price, while Naftali Bennett, one of Netanyahu’s rivals, called for Israel to “destroy Iran’s nuclear program, its central energy facilities.”

Those calls highlighted how the dynamic has shifted since April, when Israel hit back at a smaller Iranian missile barrage with a limited strike on an air base that caused little damage. Other options included targeting the OPEC member’s oil infrastructure or military bases. Potentially the most extreme scenario would be an attack on its nuclear facilities.