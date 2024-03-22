Asia’s Top Music Market, Japan Tries Selling Pop To The World

The singer Ado, who hides her face by appearing only in silhouette, has been topping charts with the theme song for the manga movie It became the first Japanese song to reach No. 1 on Apple’s global 100 chart. Ado is on her first global tour of Asia, the US and Europe with support from Universal Music and Sony’s Crunchyroll, the world’s biggest anime streaming platform. The hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts’ , the opening theme for season two of the TV anime show , is the biggest hit among J-pop songs so far this year.