Books, Movies, Music: Barack Obama Unveils List Of His Top Favourites From 2025—Check Full List

Barack Obama has released his eagerly-awaited annual list of favourite books continuing what the former US President said has become a "tradition".

Obama's 2025 book list features nine diverse paperbacks, blending historical nonfiction like Jill Lepore's We the People with fiction such as Kiran Desai's The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, plus what he termed a "biased" inclusion of Michelle Obama's The Look, continuing his tradition of promoting underrepresented authors since 2015.

His movie recommendations is a mix of indie and arthouse films, including Sinners on identity struggles and Orwell: 2+2=5 on authoritarianism, reflecting themes of resilience and social critique amid global tensions.

The music selections mix genres like Kendrick Lamar & SZA's R&B, Chappell Roan's pop The Giver, and Drake's Nokia, generating over 10 million views and humorous replies imagining Obama dancing to tracks.

"As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!" Obama, 64, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.