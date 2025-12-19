Business NewsWorldBooks, Movies, Music: Barack Obama Unveils List Of His Top Favourites From 2025—Check Full List
ADVERTISEMENT

Books, Movies, Music: Barack Obama Unveils List Of His Top Favourites From 2025—Check Full List

Obama's 2025 book list features nine diverse paperbacks including an Indian author Kiran Desai's 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny', plus a 'biased' inclusion of Michelle Obama's 'The Look'.

19 Dec 2025, 10:37 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The former US President's movie recommendations are a mix of indie and arthouse films,</p></div>
The former US President's movie recommendations are a mix of indie and arthouse films,
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Barack Obama has released his eagerly-awaited annual list of favourite books continuing what the former US President said has become a "tradition".

Obama's 2025 book list features nine diverse paperbacks, blending historical nonfiction like Jill Lepore's We the People with fiction such as Kiran Desai's The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, plus what he termed a "biased" inclusion of Michelle Obama's The Look, continuing his tradition of promoting underrepresented authors since 2015.

His movie recommendations is a mix of indie and arthouse films, including Sinners on identity struggles and Orwell: 2+2=5 on authoritarianism, reflecting themes of resilience and social critique amid global tensions.

The music selections mix genres like Kendrick Lamar & SZA's R&B, Chappell Roan's pop The Giver, and Drake's Nokia, generating over 10 million views and humorous replies imagining Obama dancing to tracks.

"As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!" Obama, 64, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

Obama's List of Books

Obama's eclectic list of books includes:

  1. Paper Girl by Beth Macy

  2. Flashlight by Susan Choi

  3. We the People by Jill Lepore

  4. The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy

  5. There Is No Place for Us by Brian Goldstone

  6. North Sun by Ethan Rutherford

  7. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin

  8. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai

  9. Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith

  10. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan

  11. The Look by Michelle Obama

Here's a reminder of the books he recommended over the summer:

  1. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow

  2. The Book of Records by Madeleine Thien

  3. King of Ashes by S.A. Cosby

  4. Rosarita by Anita Desai

  5. Audition by Katie Kitamura

  6. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones

  7. Abundance by Ezra Klein & Derek Thompson

  8. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst

  9. Who Is Government? by Michael Lewis

  10. The Sirens' Call by Chris Hayes

Barack Obama's Favourite Movies 2025

Obama's favourite movies of 2025 are:

  1. One Battle After Another

  2. Sinners

  3. It Was Just an Accident

  4. Hamnet

  5. Sentimental Value

  6. No Other Choice

  7. The Secret Agent

  8. Train Dreams

  9. Jay Kelly

  10. Good Fortune

  11. Orwell: 2+2=5

Barack Obama's Favourite Music 2025

Obama's favourite music list of 2025 includes:

  1. Nice to Each Other by Olivia Dean

  2. Luther by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

  3. Tatata by Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott

  4. Jump by BLACKPINK

  5. Faithless by Bruce Springsteen

  6. Pasayadan by Ganavya

  7. 99 by Olamidé ft. Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake, & Young Jonn

  8. Pending by Lil Naay & Myke Towers

  9. Sexo, Violencia y Llantas by Rosalía

  10. Metal by The Beths

  11. Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

  12. Just Say Dat by Gunna

  13. The Giver by Chappell Roan

  14. Aurora by Mora & De La Rose

  15. Silver Lining by Laufey

  16. No More Old Men by Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods

  17. Bury Me by Jason Isbell

  18. I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again by Stacey Kent

  19. Please Don’t Cry by Kacy Hill

  20. Stay by Roe

  21. Never Felt Better by Everything is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch

  22. In the Name of Love by Victoria Noelle

  23. Ancient Light by I’m With Her

  24. Vitamina by Jombriel, DFZM & Jøtta

  25. Float by Jay Som ft. Jim Adkins

  26. Ordinary by Alex Warren

  27. Sycamore Tree by Khamari

  28. Nokia by Drake

  29. En Privado by Xavi & Manuel Turizo

  30. Not in Surrender by Obongjayar

Obama began publishing lists of book recommendations in 2015, while he was still in office. He served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT