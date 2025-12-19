Books, Movies, Music: Barack Obama Unveils List Of His Top Favourites From 2025—Check Full List
Obama's 2025 book list features nine diverse paperbacks including an Indian author Kiran Desai's 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny', plus a 'biased' inclusion of Michelle Obama's 'The Look'.
Barack Obama has released his eagerly-awaited annual list of favourite books continuing what the former US President said has become a "tradition".
Obama's 2025 book list features nine diverse paperbacks, blending historical nonfiction like Jill Lepore's We the People with fiction such as Kiran Desai's The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, plus what he termed a "biased" inclusion of Michelle Obama's The Look, continuing his tradition of promoting underrepresented authors since 2015.
His movie recommendations is a mix of indie and arthouse films, including Sinners on identity struggles and Orwell: 2+2=5 on authoritarianism, reflecting themes of resilience and social critique amid global tensions.
The music selections mix genres like Kendrick Lamar & SZA's R&B, Chappell Roan's pop The Giver, and Drake's Nokia, generating over 10 million views and humorous replies imagining Obama dancing to tracks.
"As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!" Obama, 64, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.
Obama's List of Books
Obama's eclectic list of books includes:
Paper Girl by Beth Macy
Flashlight by Susan Choi
We the People by Jill Lepore
The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy
There Is No Place for Us by Brian Goldstone
North Sun by Ethan Rutherford
1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai
Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith
What We Can Know by Ian McEwan
The Look by Michelle Obama
Here's a reminder of the books he recommended over the summer:
Mark Twain by Ron Chernow
The Book of Records by Madeleine Thien
King of Ashes by S.A. Cosby
Rosarita by Anita Desai
Audition by Katie Kitamura
The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones
Abundance by Ezra Klein & Derek Thompson
A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst
Who Is Government? by Michael Lewis
The Sirens' Call by Chris Hayes
Barack Obama's Favourite Movies 2025
Obama's favourite movies of 2025 are:
One Battle After Another
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Hamnet
Sentimental Value
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Train Dreams
Jay Kelly
Good Fortune
Orwell: 2+2=5
Barack Obama's Favourite Music 2025
Obama's favourite music list of 2025 includes:
Nice to Each Other by Olivia Dean
Luther by Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Tatata by Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott
Jump by BLACKPINK
Faithless by Bruce Springsteen
Pasayadan by Ganavya
99 by Olamidé ft. Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake, & Young Jonn
Pending by Lil Naay & Myke Towers
Sexo, Violencia y Llantas by Rosalía
Metal by The Beths
Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
Just Say Dat by Gunna
The Giver by Chappell Roan
Aurora by Mora & De La Rose
Silver Lining by Laufey
No More Old Men by Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods
Bury Me by Jason Isbell
I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again by Stacey Kent
Please Don’t Cry by Kacy Hill
Stay by Roe
Never Felt Better by Everything is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch
In the Name of Love by Victoria Noelle
Ancient Light by I’m With Her
Vitamina by Jombriel, DFZM & Jøtta
Float by Jay Som ft. Jim Adkins
Ordinary by Alex Warren
Sycamore Tree by Khamari
Nokia by Drake
En Privado by Xavi & Manuel Turizo
Not in Surrender by Obongjayar
Obama began publishing lists of book recommendations in 2015, while he was still in office. He served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.