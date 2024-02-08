BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration On February 14: All You Need To Know About The Grand Temple In UAE
Ahead of the grand opening of the temple on a 27-acre piece of land, Swami Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, arrived in the UAE on February 5.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE, on February 14. The magnificent structure is located in the Abu Mureikhah district of Abu Dhabi.
Ahead of the grand opening of the temple on a 27-acre piece of land, Swami Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, arrived in the UAE on February 5.
UAE Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, warmly welcomed the spiritual leader leader at the airport. According to the official release of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the Arab minister said, “Welcome to the UAE. Our nation is blessed with your presence. We are touched by your kindness, and we feel your prayers.”
“We are touched by your love and respect. The leaders of the UAE are great, good, and large-hearted,” Mahant Swami Maharaj replied.
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj Accorded Traditional Arabic âState Guestâ Welcome, Abu Dhabi, UAE https://t.co/TvjrK3Lm3B pic.twitter.com/VixII8hteP— BAPS (@BAPS) February 6, 2024
A troupe of drummers, dancers, and chanters performed the Al-Ayyala, an expressive traditional cultural performance mostly reserved for national holidays and welcome ceremonies of visiting heads of state.
Several devotees and well-wishers from across the Gulf countries and the world gathered to welcome Mahant Swami Maharaj. The temple site was decorated with auspicious symbols and messages of ‘welcome’ in Arabic, Sanskrit, English, and Gujarati.
About BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration
The inauguration of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be celebrated through the ‘Festival of Harmony’ – a series of uplifting programmes and community events focussed on strengthening faith, mobilising community service, and inspiring harmony among people of all generations and backgrounds.
The ‘Festival of Harmony’ will include the grand inauguration ceremony of the Mandir on February 14 in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a release said.
The visit by Prime Minister Modi will further signify the close ties between India and the UAE. This will be Modi’s seventh visit to UAE as the prime minister.
In December, Prime Minister Modi attended the COP28 Summit in Dubai, at the invitation of the President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
About The Project
The release credited the generosity of the UAE government and its rulers with the development of this project. It said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the temple in 2015.
The UAE Government in its Year of Tolerance gifted an additional 13.5 acres in January 2019. The temple is spread across 27 acres of land.
PM Modi laid the foundation for this first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi in the year 2018.
According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the cost of the construction of the temple is estimated to be 400 million United Arab Emirates dirham.
Brahmaviharidas Swami is monitoring the project under the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj.
“The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi serves as a spiritual oasis for global harmony that celebrates the past and recalibrates the future. It is a timeless testament to the spirituality of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj and the generosity, sincerity and friendship of the leaderships of the UAE, India and BAPS,” said Brahmaviharidas Swami.
(With PTI inputs)