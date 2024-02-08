BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration On February 14: All You Need To Know About The Grand Temple In UAE

The inauguration of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be celebrated through the ‘Festival of Harmony’ – a series of uplifting programmes and community events focussed on strengthening faith, mobilising community service, and inspiring harmony among people of all generations and backgrounds.

The ‘Festival of Harmony’ will include the grand inauguration ceremony of the Mandir on February 14 in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a release said.

The visit by Prime Minister Modi will further signify the close ties between India and the UAE. This will be Modi’s seventh visit to UAE as the prime minister.

In December, Prime Minister Modi attended the COP28 Summit in Dubai, at the invitation of the President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.