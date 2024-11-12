Bankers See Asia Deal Drought Easing As Hong Kong IPOs Pick Up

After a lean couple of years, bankers in Asia are seeing signs of a recovery in initial public offerings.

The number of Chinese firms considering public flotations in Hong Kong is increasing as the benchmark Hang Seng Index heads for its first annual gain since 2019. India has already notched up a record year in terms of funds raised from share sales, with more planned, while blockbuster deals are lighting up Tokyo’s stock market.

Although the overall value of share sales in Asia may end this year below 2023’s level, partly due to Beijing throttling the number of IPOs on mainland Chinese exchanges, dealmakers are optimistic next year will likely show improvement as Hong Kong’s market picks up.

Among Chinese companies considering selling shares in Hong Kong are drugmaker Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Chery Holding Co.’s automotive unit, condiment maker Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co., Chinese express-delivery company SF Holding Co. and online retail platform Dmall Inc.

Hong Kong IPOs have raised about $9 billion this year, a significant increase from 2023’s level of $5.6 billion — which was the lowest since 2001. The Hang Seng Index has climbed almost 20% this year, buoyed by the Chinese government’s efforts to stimulate the economy. The gauge slumped an annual average of 12% in the past four years.

China is getting renewed focus from global investors, as the recent policy stimulus shows that Beijing is actively working to address deflation, said Cathy Zhang, head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets at Morgan Stanley.