Bangladesh Crisis: Mohammad Yunus Urges Calm Amid Efforts To Restore Law And Order

Yunus, whose name was first proposed for the top job by the coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination movement, congratulated the 'brave students' who took the lead in making, what he said, "our Second Victory Day possible."

"Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes," said the 84-year-old economist, who will return home from Paris on Thursday to take charge. "I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence."

He appealed to all students, political parties and non-political people to stay calm.

"This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations," he said in a statement.