Bangladesh Crisis: Indian Visa Centre In Dhaka Resumes Limited Operations

The Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka resumed limited operations on Tuesday following the political turmoil in Bangladesh and the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The centre had been closed due to the unrest after Hasina's resignation and subsequent flight to India last week amid protests against her government's controversial job quota system.

In a statement, the Indian Visa Application Centre informed that it is now operating with limited capacity and will notify applicants individually regarding passport collection. They advised that due to reduced operations, the process might be slower than usual.

Meanwhile, other services in Bangladesh are gradually returning to normal. The National Emergency Hotline Service has been restored, police forces have resumed duties, and primary schools have reopened after a month-long closure.

The recent violence in Bangladesh has claimed over 560 lives since mid-July. An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has been established, with Yunus announcing the members of his advisory council last week.

Foreign Affairs Adviser of the interim government, Md Touhid Hossain, stated that Hasina’s extended stay in India will not negatively impact bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India. He emphasised that both nations will strive to maintain their good relationship despite the current situation.

India has expressed hope for a swift restoration of order in Bangladesh and remains in contact with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of its missions and citizens there.

(With inputs from PTI)