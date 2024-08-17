RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Dhaka University Students Protest In Solidarity

Students at the prestigious Dhaka University in Bangladesh held a protest in solidarity with ongoing demonstrations over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata in the neighbouring country.

The protest, organised under the banner Awaaz Tolo Nari (Raise Your Voice, Women), on Friday, took place at the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University, Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

"As women, we demand that the administration provide maximum legal assistance, strictly enforce the law, and announce the verdict promptly,' Dhaka Tribune quoted Rahnuma Ahmed Niret, a student from the Department of Physics, as saying at the event.

"Women worldwide face rape, and we fully support the ongoing movement for fair accountability in the RG Kar Hospital case in Kolkata," Anya Fahmin, a student of the Department of Anthropology, said. "The general public has a right to know, especially when the army is involved. The government must ensure a safe country for women through the mass uprising of student communities."

"Past rape incidents have seen the victims' names publicised while the names of the guilty perpetrators often remain hidden. Sometimes, these cases are covered up by the government or the ruling party. The days of complacency are over. We must raise our voices against all forms of humiliation towards women," Lamisha Jahan, a student from Jahangirnagar University, said.

"We must build a safe country for women. The students played a crucial role in the mass uprising, and we must force our government to prosecute all rape cases and ensure women's safety," Anika Arefin Anu, a student from the Department of Finance, said.