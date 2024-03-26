Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Hit By Cargo Ship; WATCH Video

According to BBC, at least seven people and several vehicles have fallen into the river. A Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson told the news portal that the Baltimore bridge collapse is a "mass casualty event".

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore fire department, said agencies had received 911 calls about 1.30 am, reporting a vessel travelling outbound from Baltimore that had struck a column on the bridge, causing it to collapse. Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer, the Guardian reported.

Currently, the US Coastguard and other Maryland state agencies have joined the rescue and recovery operation. More details are awaited.