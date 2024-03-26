Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Hit By Cargo Ship; WATCH Video
A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, United States, collapsed on Tuesday after being hit by a large ship. The Baltimore Fire Department stated that the incident occurred at 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT).
A video widely circulated on X shows the exact moment when the large vessel collided with the bridge.
"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.
#BREAKINGNEWS #maryland #baltimore #Keybridge collapses after contact with cargo ship pic.twitter.com/A1LmKwZxkX— Hayward Jablomi (@HaywerdJablomi) March 26, 2024
According to BBC, at least seven people and several vehicles have fallen into the river. A Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson told the news portal that the Baltimore bridge collapse is a "mass casualty event".
Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore fire department, said agencies had received 911 calls about 1.30 am, reporting a vessel travelling outbound from Baltimore that had struck a column on the bridge, causing it to collapse. Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer, the Guardian reported.
Currently, the US Coastguard and other Maryland state agencies have joined the rescue and recovery operation. More details are awaited.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge connects the northern and southern regions of the Baltimore metropolitan area in Maryland, USA. It spans the Patapsco River, linking the communities of Baltimore City and Baltimore County.